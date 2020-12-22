12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; state breaks 400K cases

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

Of the 12 new cases, four are 20 to 24 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; three are 65 to 69 years old; and one is 85 to 89 years old.

With no new deaths having been confirmed Tuesday, the county's totals are now at 3,453 cases and 42 deaths.

As for neighboring Houston County, 11 new cases were confirmed, along with the COVID-19-related death of a 90- to 94-year-old resident.

Houston County has reached 1,089 cases and 11 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,714 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 401,011, including 30,783 health care workers, with 376,354 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,264,561 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,881,770 residents having been tested.

Twenty-four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,896.