12 more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona's major educational institutes

Twelve more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Winona's major educational institutions in recent days -- six at the K-12 level and six in higher education.

Winona Area Public Schools

Six more positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Winona Area Public Schools district from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

Additionally, there were 19 more WAPS community members that entered quarantine during the time period.

Since the start of the semester, which began on Sept. 7, there have been 30 positive cases and 67 quarantines.

The district does not announce how many of these cases were students or employees.

For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

No new COVID-19 cases or quarantines were confirmed in Cotter Schools during the week from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

The case totals for the schools remain at, since Aug. 23, seven on the St. Teresa's campus, three on the St. Stan's campus, three on the St. Mary's campus and zero at Main Square Montessori.

For information about Cotter's response to COVID-19, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Four new student COVID-19 cases and one new employee case was confirmed at Winona State University in the week leading up to Oct. 6.

Since the week leading up to Aug. 18, the university's community has experienced a total of 64 student cases and five employee cases.

As for cases since the start of the 2020 fall semester at WSU, there have been 713 student cases and 40 employee cases.

For information about WSU's response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Saint Mary's University had no new cases confirmed during the week of Oct. 4 on its Winona campus.

The Winona campus has only had four cases since the week of July 26, with three having been students and one having been an employee.

All four of these individuals were on the campus while positive.

The current transmission level remains at medium for the university.

For information about SMU's response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Two new COVID-19 cases was confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

There was a case confirmed among the Winona campus community and a case confirmed among the online or off campus community. Both cases were students.

There were no cases confirmed on the Red Wing campus.

All cases so far during the fall semester -- totalling 13 -- have been students.

Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, there have been 96 student cases and nine employee cases at MSCSE.

For information about MSCSE's response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.

