113 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County over weekend

After 70 cases were announced Monday in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday that there were 113 cases added to the county's total from Friday at 4 a.m. to Monday at 4 a.m.

No new deaths were confirmed over the weekend in Winona County, but Minnesota as a whole is quickly approaching 10,000 COVID-19 deaths -- with the state total landing at 9,964 with Tuesday's data release.

Winona County's totals, as of Monday at 4 a.m., were at 7,525 cases and 59 deaths, according to MDH.

As for neighboring Houston County, 38 new cases were confirmed from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, MDH shared Tuesday.

There were no new deaths in Houston County. The most recent death in the county dates back to September, with the most recent one before then having been in May.

Houston County's totals were at 2,893 cases and 17 deaths as of Monday morning.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County, Houston County, and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website at health.state.mn.us.

