 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
11 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County; total reaches 1,063
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN WINONA COUNTY

11 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County; total reaches 1,063

{{featured_button_text}}

Eleven more COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Saturday.

Additionally, one case previously diagnosed was moved to the county from another county, likely due to the patient's residence being originally incorrectly determined.

The county's total has now reached 1,063.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the total at 18.

Houston County had four new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday by MDH, but one case was removed from the total and likely moved to a different county due to the patient's residency being recorded incorrectly.

The county’s total is now at 164 positive cases.

While Houston County health officials did announce one COVID-19 death in the county earlier this week, MDH has not announced this death and has left the county's death total at zero.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In Minnesota, 1,537 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 110,828, including 11,422 health care workers, with 99,054 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 2,288,662 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,561,103 residents having been tested.

Ten new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,131.

Of these people, 1,518 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 8,302 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,277 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Stories of Honor 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News