11 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County; total reaches 1,063

Eleven more COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Saturday.
Additionally, one case previously diagnosed was moved to the county from another county, likely due to the patient's residence being originally incorrectly determined.
The county's total has now reached 1,063.
No new deaths were announced, leaving the total at 18.
Houston County had four new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday by MDH, but one case was removed from the total and likely moved to a different county due to the patient's residency being recorded incorrectly.
The county’s total is now at 164 positive cases.
While Houston County health officials did announce one COVID-19 death in the county earlier this week, MDH has not announced this death and has left the county's death total at zero.
Support Local Journalism
In Minnesota, 1,537 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 110,828, including 11,422 health care workers, with 99,054 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,288,662 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,561,103 residents having been tested.
Ten new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,131.
Of these people, 1,518 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 8,302 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,277 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.