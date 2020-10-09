11 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County; total reaches 1,063

Eleven more COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Saturday.

Additionally, one case previously diagnosed was moved to the county from another county, likely due to the patient's residence being originally incorrectly determined.

The county's total has now reached 1,063.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the total at 18.

Houston County had four new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday by MDH, but one case was removed from the total and likely moved to a different county due to the patient's residency being recorded incorrectly.

The county’s total is now at 164 positive cases.

While Houston County health officials did announce one COVID-19 death in the county earlier this week, MDH has not announced this death and has left the county's death total at zero.

In Minnesota, 1,537 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 110,828, including 11,422 health care workers, with 99,054 patients no longer needing to be isolated.