11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; slow crawl towards 4K cases

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.

Of the 11 new cases, one is 10 to 14 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; four are 25 to 29 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; and one is 60 to 64 years old.

No new deaths were confirmed in Winona County Friday.

The county’s totals are now at 3,982 cases and 48 deaths.

In Houston County, four new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH Friday, raising the county’s total to 1,439 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,145 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 459,747, including 36,151 health care workers, with 443,253 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, 6,513,797 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,244,005 residents having been tested.

Twenty-eight new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,168.

Of these people, 3,911 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.