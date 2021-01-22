11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Friday

Eleven new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.

The county’s totals are now at 3,930 cases and 48 deaths.

Of the 11 cases, one is 10 to 14 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; one is 80 to 84 years old; and one is 85 to 89 years old.

In Houston County, seven new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH, raising the county’s total to 1,397 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,525 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 452,268, including 35,364 health care workers, with 434,515 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,289,662 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,181,066 residents having been tested.

Twenty-one new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,032.

Of these people, 3,836 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.