11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; college-aged residents make up 30% of county's cases

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, raising the county's total to 3,474 cases.

No new deaths locally were announced, leaving the total at 42.

The department will not announce new cases on Friday, in honor of Christmas, but they will continue on Saturday.

At the county level, data for the county's first 3,464 cases Wednesday evening.

In the seven days leading up to Wednesday there have been 119 cases confirmed. Of them, 11 were 10 years old or younger; two were 11 to 17 years old; 25 were 18 to 24 years old; 11 were 25 to 29 years old; 16 were 30 to 39 years old; 13 were 40 to 49 years old; 18 were 50 to 59 years old; 13 were 60 to 69 years old; five were 70 to 79 years old; and five were 80 years old or older.

The most popular age for cases continues to be 18 to 24 years old, with 1,058 cases in total or about 30.5% of the county's first 3.474 cases.

Most of the cases continue to be in the city of Winona with 92 having been confirmed there during the week period. The city is now up to 2,562 cases.