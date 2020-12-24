11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; college-aged residents make up 30% of county's cases

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, raising the county's total to 3,474 cases.
No new deaths locally were announced, leaving the total at 42.
The department will not announce new cases on Friday, in honor of Christmas, but they will continue on Saturday.
At the county level, data for the county's first 3,464 cases Wednesday evening.
In the seven days leading up to Wednesday there have been 119 cases confirmed. Of them, 11 were 10 years old or younger; two were 11 to 17 years old; 25 were 18 to 24 years old; 11 were 25 to 29 years old; 16 were 30 to 39 years old; 13 were 40 to 49 years old; 18 were 50 to 59 years old; 13 were 60 to 69 years old; five were 70 to 79 years old; and five were 80 years old or older.
The most popular age for cases continues to be 18 to 24 years old, with 1,058 cases in total or about 30.5% of the county's first 3.474 cases.
Most of the cases continue to be in the city of Winona with 92 having been confirmed there during the week period. The city is now up to 2,562 cases.
Other zip codes that had cases in the past week include 55910 with seven cases; 55925 with two cases; 55947 with three cases; 55952 with one case; 55959 with three cases; 55972 with nine cases; and 55979 with two cases.
There were 202 people still in isolation that week, 143 of which lived in the city of Winona.
The age range for the first 3,474 cases is younger than 10 to older than 100 with a median age of 32.
For the 3,394 non-hospitalized cases, the age range is the same but with a median age of 47.
The age range for the 37 hospitalized cases is younger than 10 to 85 with a median age of 67.
The 13 intensive care unit cases have the same median age but an age range of younger than 55 to younger than 85.
The county's 42 deaths -- two of which were confirmed in the week leading up to Wednesday -- ranged in age from younger than 75 to older than 100 with a median age of 84.
The county's infection rate was at 6.819% as of Wednesday, which puts the county as the third highest in southeastern Minnesota.
The county's rate had increased from the previous Wednesday when it was at 6.585%.
In Houston County, 14 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Thursday, raising the county's total to 1,132 cases with 11 deaths.
Houston County's infection rate was at 5.992% as of Wednesday.
The infection rate for the county is up from the previous week's of 5.515%.
In Minnesota, 1,513 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 402,519, including 30,904 health care workers, with 379,512 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 5,287,998 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,889,650 residents having been tested.
Seventy-five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,971.
Of these people, 3,220 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 20,963 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,474 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.