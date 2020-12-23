11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 29 cases in Houston County

Eleven new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

Winona County’s totals are now at 3,464 cases and 42 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 11 new cases, two are 15 to 19 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.

In Houston County, 29 new cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Wednesday, raising the total to 1,118 cases with 11 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,513 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 402,519, including 30,904 health care workers, with 379,512 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,287,998 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,889,650 residents having been tested.

Seventy-five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,971.

Of these people, 3,220 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.