10K cases broken in Winona County with almost 500 confirmed in one week

Winona County had 498 new COVID-19 cases confirmed amongst its residents by the Minnesota Department of Health from 4 a.m. Jan. 12 to 4 a.m. Jan. 18 — breaking the 10,000 mark after almost 22 months of the pandemic.

Additionally, one new death was confirmed during the week period.

Winona County’s totals, as of Tuesday, was 10,023 cases and 64 deaths.

As for vaccines, 63.1% of Winona County’s entire population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, while 60% were fully vaccinated.

Sixty-five years old and older are the most vaccinated age group in the county, with 99% having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As for other age groups, 77% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 55% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 68% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 68% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, and 39% between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose in the county.

The county continues to trail the state as a whole with vaccines.

Of Minnesota’s entire population, 68.5% of residents have received at least one dose, while 64.2% are fully vaccinated.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

