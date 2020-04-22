104-year-old Winonan, who survived COVID-19, dies

The 104-year-old Winonan who was cheered on by many as she survived a battle against COVID-19 died Saturday, just 12 days after recovering from the disease.
Vera Mueller, who was one of the oldest people in the county believed to have survived the disease, was a 13-year-resident at Sauer Health Care. Earlier in life, she had been a homemaker who focused on her family.
Vera’s son Bob Mueller described his mother as loving, faithful and dedicated to her family.
Bob believes that his mother’s faith did help her survive her fight against COVID-19, which began when she was diagnosed with the disease March 23, two days after her birthday.
She continued to pray as she was put in quarantine and placed on oxygen, while also taking Tylenol to help her fever.
Her family would visit her at her window, while also calling her frequently. She was only able to chat with them briefly because of exhaustion.
She kept her mind focused on her goal of eventually getting back to her regular room, which Bob said also helped Vera get through her fight against COVID-19.
Even when she was able to return to her regular room on April 6, Bob said she was still exhausted from her battle against the deadly disease spreading around the world.
Bob said Vera had been excited and smiling when she was leaving quarantine and finally able to return to what she was familiar with.
Earlier this month, Bob saidhis family had learned during Vera’s COVID-19 battle to treasure every moment they had left with her.
According to Vera’s obituary, published by Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, Vera, who was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Von, is survived by her children Jeanne, James and Bob, along with their spouses and many other loved ones.
