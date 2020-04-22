104-year-old Winonan, who survived COVID-19, dies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 104-year-old Winonan who was cheered on by many as she survived a battle against COVID-19 died Saturday, just 12 days after recovering from the disease.

Vera Mueller, who was one of the oldest people in the county believed to have survived the disease, was a 13-year-resident at Sauer Health Care. Earlier in life, she had been a homemaker who focused on her family.

Vera’s son Bob Mueller described his mother as loving, faithful and dedicated to her family.

Bob believes that his mother’s faith did help her survive her fight against COVID-19, which began when she was diagnosed with the disease March 23, two days after her birthday.

She continued to pray as she was put in quarantine and placed on oxygen, while also taking Tylenol to help her fever.

Her family would visit her at her window, while also calling her frequently. She was only able to chat with them briefly because of exhaustion.

She kept her mind focused on her goal of eventually getting back to her regular room, which Bob said also helped Vera get through her fight against COVID-19.