104-year-old Winonan survives battle against COVID-19

Younger members of the family would even put pictures, signs and Easter eggs in the window for her.

Bob remembers feeling fear that he would lose her because of the disease, but he continued to witness her strong faith in action throughout the experience.

“One night, she wasn’t doing very well at all but I was watching her through the window there yet and I can see her lips moving. And I knew what she was doing. She was saying her prayers like she always does every day,” Bob said.

Bob finally knew that she would survive when she was brought back to her normal room on April 6. She looked a little better by this point, he said, and she was excited and smiling while leaving quarantine.

Even though she’s recovered from COVID-19, Vera is still tired and healing.

“It’s still hour by hour, day by day, is what we take it with her,” Bob said.

The COVID-19 battle has been a learning experience for the family.

“I just learned to treasure each day we have with her yet. She’s still there for us and everybody and, like I say, we just take it a day at a time and when we get to see her and talk to her and wave to her or blow kisses to her, that means a lot right there,” Bob said.

Bob said she is loving, faithful and dedicated to her family. And her family is thrilled to be able to see Vera heal from the disease and continue to be there with them.

