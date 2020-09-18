101 more COVID-19 cases added to Winona County's total; many diagnosed weeks before

The vast majority of these 727 cases continue to be people between the ages of 18 to 24, with 440 of them – or about 60.5% -- falling in this category.

Of the cases in this age range, 81 were confirmed in the eight days leading up to Thursday. This week’s data release was a day late due to a local free testing site.

As for the rest of the cases, 10 are people age 10 or younger; 24 are people 11 to 17 years old; 36 are people 25 to 29 years old; 50 are people 30 to 39 years old; 34 are in their 40s; 51 are in their 50s; 25 are people 60 to 69 years old; 24 are in their 70s and 33 are people age 80 or older.

In September alone, 259 cases have been diagnosed, with 101 being 19 years old or younger; 134 being between 20 and 39 years old; 20 between 40 and 59 years old; three being between 60 and 79 years old; and one age 80 or older.

Of the first 727 cases, the ages range from younger than 10 to older than 100, with the median age being 21.

The median has dropped by one year since the previous week.

For non-hospitalized cases, a total of 714 have the same age range, but have a median age of 19.

The median age dropped by 20.5 years from the previous week, which was at 39.5.