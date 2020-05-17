100-year-old Sauer Health Care resident remembered after dying from COVID-19

Henry Evans, a 100-year-old Sauer Health Care resident, was one of the 15 people in Winona County to lose their lives to the quickly spreading COVID-19.
Originally an Oklahoma native, Evans fought for his country in World War II and received a Purple Heart, along with other honors.
He and his wife Kathryn T. Stanek, who passed away in 2013, never had children of their own, but he was a father figure to many, according to Henry’s brother-in-law’s wife, Jane Stanek.
“He treated everyone like family,” Jane said.
In the last year and five months of his life, Henry found himself living within the Sauer Health Care facility. The congregate care facility has been impacted severely by the current pandemic, as at least 14 residents have died within the facility and a total of at least 55 residents and staff members were diagnosed with the disease.
“Henry got great care at Sauer Home,” Jane said.
She said that, before the pandemic, she enjoyed visiting with Henry every week and enjoyed nutritious meals with him.
Jane said that Sauer Health Care made sure that the family was up to date with what was going on inside the facility, such as what activities were scheduled.
She recalled the staff at Sauer Health Care even celebrating Henry’s monumental birthday in December.
When the pandemic hit, she said Sauer Health Care made sure to keep Henry’s loved ones informed about any health changes.
“All the staff workers were very caring. They were very good to their residents,” Jane said.
The main cause of Henry’s death on March 30, Jane shared, was acute respiratory distress syndrome, with underlying issues being pneumonia and COVID-19.
Henry’s death is one of more than 700 in Minnesota from the virus that has spread around the world since its late 2019 start in China.
