10 Wisconsin Republicans facing allegations of fraud around the election

After signing their names to the fraudulent documents, the complaint alleges, the group of 10 sent them to "several federal and state officials," including the Wisconsin Secretary of State and the President of the U.S. Senate, among others.

"The only reasonable inference that can be drawn from these documents is that the fraudulent electors created and delivered these documents for the purpose, and with the intent, that they be received as valid documentation for the purpose of inducing the United States Congress to credit the wrong candidates with having earned Wisconsin's ten electoral votes," the complaint reads.

In addition, exhibits included in the complaint show a Facebook post from Feehan on Dec. 15 that shows photos of him and others saying, "Yesterday I traveled to the state capitol to cast my electoral votes for Donald Trump and Mike Pence. Just keeping our legal options open."

In a comment under the post, per the complaint, Feehan responds to supporters saying, "I urge everyone who loves our country to keep fighting. I am certain that our President will fight to the end."