 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,260
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN MINNESOTA

10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,260

{{featured_button_text}}

Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 1,260 since the start of the pandemic.

Of Monday’s 10 new cases and Sunday’s nine new cases, one is between 20 and 24 years old; two are between 25 and 29 years old; three are between 30 and 34 years old; one is between 35 and 39 years old; two are between 40 and 44 years old; three are between 45 and 49 years old; three are between 50 and 54 years old; one is between 55 and 59 years old; one is between 60 and 64 years old; one is between 75 and 79 years old; and one is between 80 and 84 years old.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county Monday, leaving the total at 19.

In Houston County, two new cases were confirmed by MDH Monday, raising the total to 206.

The second COVID-19 death in the county that was confirmed by county health officials last week continues to not be confirmed by MDH officials, leaving the total at one.

In Minnesota, 1,578 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cases bring the state’s total to 135,372, including 13,574 health care workers, with 120,421 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 2,710,177 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,783,933 residents having been tested.

Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,353.

Of these people, 1,649 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 9,588 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,558 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Stories of Honor 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News