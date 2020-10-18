10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,167

Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday.

The county’s total is now at 1,167 positive cases.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 18.

In Houston County, for the second day in a row, three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday by MDH, raising the total to 180.

No new deaths were confirmed in Houston County, leaving the total at one.

In Minnesota, 1,732 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 122,812, including 12,423 health care workers, with 108,316 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 2,509,734 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,681,318 residents having been tested.

Seventeen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,234.

Of these people, 1,574 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 8,866 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,405 having spent time in an intensive care unit.