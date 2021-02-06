10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County on Saturday

Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the county's total to 4,058 cases.
No new deaths due to the disease were confirmed, leaving the total at 48.
In neighboring Houston County, 13 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH on Saturday, raising the county's total to 1,512 cases with 14 deaths.
In Minnesota, 1,030 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 467,217, including 36,930 health care workers, with 452,183 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 6,751,744 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,305,989 residents having been tested.
Seventeen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,289.
Of these people, 3,966 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 24,686 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,098 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
Nearly 10% of Minnesotans have now received at least the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, though vaccination numbers are down from a week ago.
The 36,502 newly administered vaccine doses reported Saturday by MDH compare to more than 44,000 doses reported the previous Saturday.
At the current rate, officials estimate it could take four months to vaccinate all Minnesotans 65 and older.
