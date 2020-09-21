10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County, but 8 removed

Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, but eight cases were also removed due to either false positives, accidental duplications or incorrect residence originally listed.
The county’s total is now at 852, with 18 patients who previously died.
This case removal follows a recent trend that developed in the past week, with four cases having been removed Sunday and five removed Saturday.
The city of Winona announced on social media that the trend may be happening because the testing completed at the free mass testing event in Winona last week did not require people to initially give their addresses.
Everyone tested was originally counted as Winona County residents, so their results, if positive, were initially added to Winona County’s total.
Once contact tracing begins though, as it starts whenever a positive patient is determined, then the true address is determined and the case will be removed from the county’s if they are not actually a county resident.
Additionally, from this testing event, total positive cases has yet to be announced, but the city has been informed that the positive rate is normal with about 2.5% to 3% — or approximately 65 to 80 cases.
Also, information has been released about the backlog cases that were added last Friday. Of the 100 cases that were added, 38 were diagnosed within the past two weeks.
This means that the 14-day case average is continuing to follow recent trends that started in August in the county. The average, city officials said, is between 38 and 50.
Residents did show their concern on social media about the new information, including the wide range for the average, which led to city officials responding.
They said the range is more than they had last Friday when the backlog was announced, which left them with no idea what the actual 14-day case average could be.
“We hope to have it more dialed in again by the end of the week—it really depends on getting accurate, timely information from the Minnesota Department of Health,” city officials said on Facebook in response to concerns.
The city is still hopeful, according to its Facebook post Monday, for more information from the state health department about the backlog cases that were added last week.
There are no demographics yet to be released about recent newly diagnosed cases, but the county is expected to release weekly data as usual on Wednesday.
In Minnesota, 937 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The cases bring the state’s total to 90,942, with 82,174 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 9,684 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,855,308 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,312,937 residents having been tested.
Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,969.
Of these people, 1,425 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 7,199 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 255 remaining in hospitals Monday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 128 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
