10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County, but 8 removed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, but eight cases were also removed due to either false positives, accidental duplications or incorrect residence originally listed.

The county’s total is now at 852, with 18 patients who previously died.

This case removal follows a recent trend that developed in the past week, with four cases having been removed Sunday and five removed Saturday.

The city of Winona announced on social media that the trend may be happening because the testing completed at the free mass testing event in Winona last week did not require people to initially give their addresses.

Everyone tested was originally counted as Winona County residents, so their results, if positive, were initially added to Winona County’s total.

Once contact tracing begins though, as it starts whenever a positive patient is determined, then the true address is determined and the case will be removed from the county’s if they are not actually a county resident.

Additionally, from this testing event, total positive cases has yet to be announced, but the city has been informed that the positive rate is normal with about 2.5% to 3% — or approximately 65 to 80 cases.