10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools

Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona’s largest schools in recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona Area Public Schools from March 17 to March 23, according to the district’s dashboard. Two of the cases were at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary, while the other was at Goodview Elementary. For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

No new COVID-19 cases or quarantines were reported at Cotter Schools from March 14 to March 20, according to Cotter’s dashboard. Cotter’s totals since Aug. 23 remain at 171 cases for St. Teresa’s campus, 64 cases for St. Stan’s campus, 44 cases for St. Mary’s campus and four cases for Main Square Montessori. For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona State University during the week leading up to March 23, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system’s dashboard.

Of the cases, four were students and three were employees.

The new cases raise the university’s total since the start of 2022 to 275 student cases and 48 employee cases. For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saint Mary’s University’s Winona campus during the week of March 21, leaving the campus’ total at 112 cases since the start of the year, according to the university’s dashboard.

The campus is at a low level of transmission. For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from March 17 to March 23. Since Jan. 5, there have been 64 cases at MSC SE.

For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.

