10 evacuated from La Crescent apartment fire

The city of La Crescent recently purchased a new $442,000 fire truck for use at the fire department. The truck is four years in the making, as the department took time customizing its features to best fit its purposes.
Ryan Henry photo
By STEVE RUNDIO
La Crosse Tribune
Proximity and time of day likely mitigated the impact of a fire Monday at a 10-unit apartment complex in La Crescent, Minnesota.
La Crescent Fire Chief Tom Paulson said nobody was injured in the fire that occurred at 322 1st St., next to the city's fire station.
"Being that we were on the same block as the fire station meant our response was fairly quick," Paulson said.
He said roughly 40 firefighters from La Crescent and departments in Nodine, Hokah and Campbell spent three hours fighting the blaze that started shortly before 7 p.m. He said the time of day also aided in a quick response.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Ten people and one pet were safely evacuated.
"We're very thankful nobody was hurt," he said.
Paulson said it's yet to be determined if any section of the complex is habitable. He said nobody has been allowed back inside.
A state fire marshal was on the scene Tuesday to investigate. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Paulson said it's the most significant fire in La Crescent in several years. He said La Crescent's last multi-unit apartment fire occurred in 2007.
Menomonie, WIs.
One of many Bridges on the Red Cedar Trail near Menomonie, am abandoned railroad track.
contributed by Lee Leidal
La Crosse, Wis.
Fall sunset from the marsh
contributed by Teri McDougle
La Crosse, Wis.
On fire
contributed by Teri McDougle
Winona, Minn.
Big Lake (west)
contributed by Liz McGrory
La Crescent, MInn.
View from La Crescent Rest Area parking lot
contributed by Ann Reth Laurel A
Winona, Minn.
Mississippi River bluff with Winona in background.
contributed by Daniel Krumholz
LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
contributed by Patty Pathmann
LaCanne Park, Rollingstone, Minn.
contributed by Sonja Romine
Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona
contributed by Patty Pathmann
On a hike at Great River Bluffs State Park
contributed by Ann Rethlefsen
Scenery at LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
contributed by Patty Pathmann
Butterfly trails, La Crosse bluffs
contributed by Karen Genz
Community Garden, Menomonie
contributed by Mary Lotten
LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
contributed by Patty Pathmann
Autumn color in Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona
contributed by Maureen Harding
Fall colors in Windom Park, Winona
contributed by Mary Farrell
Levee Park, Winona
contributed by Mary Farrell
Bike path around Lake Winona
contributed by Liz McGrory
Fall color in Winona
contributed by Liz McGrory
West Winona from Garvin
West Winona from Garvin
Ed Krage
Canoes on a peaceful Lake Winona
Contributed by Ed Krage
Glorious Goodview, Winona
Contributed by Shari Jarvis
Fall colors on Lake Winona
Contributed by Mary Farrell
Winona
Winona
Edward Krage
Golden valley
Valley Oaks from my picture window.
Kylie Mullen
Miller Bluff trail
Miller Bluff trail
Kylie Mullen
Jesson Park Lake reflections the glow of golden leaves at sunset. It’s the most colorful time of year. We are asking our readers to show off the fall colors for all to see. Use a form at
https://go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos and send photos our way. We’ll put them in galleries that we will share on social media, and we’ll publish some of them in full color in our papers. You can view our fall colors gallery now at . winonadailynews.com
Kylie Mullen
Bluffviewing from the lake
Lake Winona looking into the bluffs.
Kylie Mullen
Vernon County cruising
Cruising the country roads of Vernon County.
Kylie Mullen
Red leaves
The wedding present that keeps on giving!
Kylie Mullen
Fall fun
Sydney enjoying the fall leaves.
Kylie Mullen
View from Irish Hill
The view from our deck on Irish Hill just off Highway 33. We can see all the way to Highway 14 to Coon Valley.
Kylie Mullen
Maple shows off its many hues
A Maple tree near the shore of East Lake Winona displays golden autumn color. It’s the most colorful time of year. We are asking our readers to show off the fall colors for all to see. Use a form at
https://go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos and send photos our way. We’ll put them in galleries that we will share on social media, and we’ll publish some of them in full color in our papers. You can view our fall colors gallery now at winonadailynewscom.
Kylie Mullen
Grandad's fall colors
Fall colors on the new trails around Grandad’s Bluff. Show off your fall colors photos for all to see. Use a form at https://go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos and send the photos our way. We’ll put them in online galleries that we share on social media, and we’ll publish some of them in full color in our papers. You can view the gallariers at lacrossetribune.com.
Kylie Mullen
Peak color
A runner makes his way over the State Road overpass Wednesday, passing a maple tree showing peak fall color.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Color in the coulee
Built in the year 1900, the Skogdalen Lutheran Church on Oakdale Avenue in rural Westby stands Thursday among Timber Coulee’s array of fall foliage.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Start of autumn
Trees start to change on Lake Tomah at Winnebago Park.
steve rundio
Swinging into fall
Terry Ziegelbauer hits a tee shot at Forest Hills Golf Course.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A sign of fall
A maple tree in Coon Valley's Veterans Memorial Park starts to reveal its fall color, Saturday, Sept. 5.
angie cina
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.