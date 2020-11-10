 Skip to main content
10 evacuated from La Crescent apartment fire
10 evacuated from La Crescent apartment fire

Fire truck exterior

The city of La Crescent recently purchased a new $442,000 fire truck for use at the fire department. The truck is four years in the making, as the department took time customizing its features to best fit its purposes.

 Ryan Henry photo

Proximity and time of day likely mitigated the impact of a fire Monday at a 10-unit apartment complex in La Crescent, Minnesota.

La Crescent Fire Chief Tom Paulson said nobody was injured in the fire that occurred at 322 1st St., next to the city's fire station.

"Being that we were on the same block as the fire station meant our response was fairly quick," Paulson said.

He said roughly 40 firefighters from La Crescent and departments in Nodine, Hokah and Campbell spent three hours fighting the blaze that started shortly before 7 p.m. He said the time of day also aided in a quick response.

Ten people and one pet were safely evacuated.

"We're very thankful nobody was hurt," he said.

Paulson said it's yet to be determined if any section of the complex is habitable. He said nobody has been allowed back inside.

A state fire marshal was on the scene Tuesday to investigate. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Paulson said it's the most significant fire in La Crescent in several years. He said La Crescent's last multi-unit apartment fire occurred in 2007.

