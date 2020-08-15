You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 new COVID-19 death, 2 more cases confirmed in Winona County
0 comments
alert top story

1 new COVID-19 death, 2 more cases confirmed in Winona County

{{featured_button_text}}

Another COVID-19 death in Winona County was reported Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health, in addition to two new cases.

A total of 17 people have died in Winona County from COVID-19.

The two new cases raise the county total to 274.

No information about the new cases or death was released.

In Minnesota, 696 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 64,413, with 57,457 no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 1,236,918 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 984,473 residents having been tested.

Six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,699.

Statewide, 5,822 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 307 remaining in hospitals Saturday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News