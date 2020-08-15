1 new COVID-19 death, 2 more cases confirmed in Winona County

Another COVID-19 death in Winona County was reported Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health, in addition to two new cases.
A total of 17 people have died in Winona County from COVID-19.
The two new cases raise the county total to 274.
No information about the new cases or death was released.
In Minnesota, 696 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 64,413, with 57,457 no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 1,236,918 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 984,473 residents having been tested.
Six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,699.
Statewide, 5,822 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 307 remaining in hospitals Saturday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
