1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total raises to 78

One more Winona County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the total to 78 cases in the county, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Monday.

No information about this new case was released.

No new deaths in the county were announced Monday, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 21,315 of 204,059 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 14,816 of these diagnosed patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 881 having died.

Statewide, 2,676 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization, with 605 remaining in hospitals Monday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

