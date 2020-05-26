1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total raises to 78

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One more Winona County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the total to 78 cases in the county, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Monday.

No information about this new case was released.

No new deaths in the county were announced Monday, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 21,315 of 204,059 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 14,816 of these diagnosed patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 881 having died.

Statewide, 2,676 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization, with 605 remaining in hospitals Monday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.