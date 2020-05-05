You are the owner of this article.
1 new case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Winona County
One new case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.

This brings the total for the county to 68 positive cases and 15 deaths.

Statewide as of Tuesday, 7,815 people have tested positive for COVID-19 — an increase of nearly 500 people from Monday. Of those confirmed cases, 4,614 no longer need to be in isolation and 455 people have died.

A total of 368 of those confirmed deaths came from people living in assisted living or long-term care facilities, according to the Department of Health.

A total of 1,350 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota have required hospitalization, with 434 still in the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.

