1 more COVID-19 case diagnosed in Winona County; total reaches 75 cases

One more Winona County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the total to 75 cases, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Friday.
No new deaths were announced Friday in the county, leaving the total at 15.
Throughout the pandemic, officials have emphasized that there may be more cases in the county than what have been diagnosed because of limited testing at the start of the outbreak and some patients being asymptomatic.
Winona Health is now offering more COVID-19 testing for patients showing symptoms or who may have been exposed to the virus.
For more information about this testing at Winona Health, call the Urgent Care department at 507-474-7830.
In Minnesota, 14,240 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Friday, with 9,503 no longer needing to be in isolation and 683 having died.
Of the state's cases, 1,985 patients have required hospitalization, with 498 remaining in hospitals as of Friday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.