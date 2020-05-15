1 more COVID-19 case diagnosed in Winona County; total reaches 75 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One more Winona County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the total to 75 cases, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Friday.

No new deaths were announced Friday in the county, leaving the total at 15.

Throughout the pandemic, officials have emphasized that there may be more cases in the county than what have been diagnosed because of limited testing at the start of the outbreak and some patients being asymptomatic.

Winona Health is now offering more COVID-19 testing for patients showing symptoms or who may have been exposed to the virus.

For more information about this testing at Winona Health, call the Urgent Care department at 507-474-7830.

In Minnesota, 14,240 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Friday, with 9,503 no longer needing to be in isolation and 683 having died.

Of the state's cases, 1,985 patients have required hospitalization, with 498 remaining in hospitals as of Friday.