 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead after early-morning fire in Fountain City
0 comments
breaking alert top story

1 dead after early-morning fire in Fountain City

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire in Fountain City

Firefighters are seen battling the blaze which occurred on South Main Street in Fountain City 

A 62-year-old man died Wednesday morning after evacuating a burning building in Fountain City.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified male from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was one of two people inside the burning multi-family structure on South Main Street in the city.

The other person, a 25-year-old male of Fountain City, was not injured in the fire.

A release from the sheriff’s office states a responding deputy arrived at the structure to find both parties outside the building without any noticeable injuries.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shortly after this, the elder male suffered a medical emergency and could not be revived.

Fire Aftermath in Fountain City

Despite their best efforts, firefighters from all over the area were unable to save the structure, which is believed to be a total loss. 

Firefighters from the Fountain City, Arcadia, Alma, Dodge, Winona, Scenic Valley and Tri-Community fire departments battled the blaze for several hours in sub-zero temperatures, and were able to save neighboring buildings, the release states, but the structure on fire is believed to be a total loss.

The sheriff’s office does not believe the fire is suspicious; the Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting the State Fire Marshal with the investigation.

Assisting agencies include the City of Fountain City Street Crew, the Buffalo County Highway Department and nearby Kwik Trip stores, which provided supplies for firefighters battling the blaze.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH Task Force on winter weather and vaccinations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Notable alumni of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News