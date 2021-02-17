1 dead after early-morning fire in Fountain City

A 62-year-old man died Wednesday morning after evacuating a burning building in Fountain City.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified male from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was one of two people inside the burning multi-family structure on South Main Street in the city.

The other person, a 25-year-old male of Fountain City, was not injured in the fire.

A release from the sheriff’s office states a responding deputy arrived at the structure to find both parties outside the building without any noticeable injuries.

Shortly after this, the elder male suffered a medical emergency and could not be revived.

Firefighters from the Fountain City, Arcadia, Alma, Dodge, Winona, Scenic Valley and Tri-Community fire departments battled the blaze for several hours in sub-zero temperatures, and were able to save neighboring buildings, the release states, but the structure on fire is believed to be a total loss.

The sheriff’s office does not believe the fire is suspicious; the Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting the State Fire Marshal with the investigation.