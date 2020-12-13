Local resident creates nonprofit to help businesses and families affected by COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hungry & Hurting buys take-out exclusively, Jonsgaard admitted, since food that is commercially prepared can be served at places like the warming center, which has been one of the recipients of the endeavor.

Jonsgaard said she consults with local churches to determine where the need for meals is the highest. As for volunteers, she has taken to the Facebook group “Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors” to ask for assistance.

Neither Jonsgaard nor her volunteers are paid for their efforts, as all donations go toward buying meals.

“One hundred percent of the money that is donated goes to purchasing meals,” Jonsgaard said. “Nobody that’s delivering meals is getting any money. Of course, we’re also paying full price for those meals because the whole motivation here is we’re helping in two ways.”

When the dust settles on COVID-19 and the world begins to rebuild a sense of normalcy, Jonsgaard admitted she would like to see Hungry & Hurting continue in some form, but adds she would need assistance.

“I’ve never really done anything like this before, so I’ve been asking for advice and help along the way from others who’ve organized similar things,” Jonsgaard said. “I’ll continue facilitating this as long as money is coming in to do it.”