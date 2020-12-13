Local resident creates nonprofit to help businesses and families affected by COVID-19

With COVID-19 severely stifling the livelihood of many local businesses and families, one Winona resident is taking it upon herself to help in any way she can.
“Hungry & Hurting” came to Mandy Jonsgaard when she realized how much local businesses and those in need were suffering amidst the pandemic.
The week-old nonprofit raises money through GoFundMe, which Jonsgaard then uses to buy meals from local businesses and redistributes them to those in need.
“I think a lot of us are feeling a little helpless,” Jonsgaard said. “I understand that it’s frustrating for people to watch their small businesses sit empty and wonder when they’re going to be able to open the doors and turn the lights on. I just wanted to do something.”
So far, the organization has been advertised almost exclusively on Facebook, Jonsgaard said, but it still has been a moderate success, having raised $385 as of Friday.
“I’m just trying to encourage people to give these small local businesses a hand ... or maybe treating somebody to a meal who is struggling,” Jonsgaard said.
Jonsgaard has already formed a partnership with three local businesses, Beno’s Deli, the Black Horse Bar & Grill and Blooming Grounds. If the project proves to be a success, then she hopes to expand her partnerships to include additional businesses.
Hungry & Hurting buys take-out exclusively, Jonsgaard admitted, since food that is commercially prepared can be served at places like the warming center, which has been one of the recipients of the endeavor.
Jonsgaard said she consults with local churches to determine where the need for meals is the highest. As for volunteers, she has taken to the Facebook group “Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors” to ask for assistance.
Neither Jonsgaard nor her volunteers are paid for their efforts, as all donations go toward buying meals.
“One hundred percent of the money that is donated goes to purchasing meals,” Jonsgaard said. “Nobody that’s delivering meals is getting any money. Of course, we’re also paying full price for those meals because the whole motivation here is we’re helping in two ways.”
When the dust settles on COVID-19 and the world begins to rebuild a sense of normalcy, Jonsgaard admitted she would like to see Hungry & Hurting continue in some form, but adds she would need assistance.
“I’ve never really done anything like this before, so I’ve been asking for advice and help along the way from others who’ve organized similar things,” Jonsgaard said. “I’ll continue facilitating this as long as money is coming in to do it.”
“This (COVID-19) is going to have lasting effects, too,” she added. “It’s not like one day the doors are going to open and everything is going to be back to normal.”
To donate, please visit Hungry & Hurting’s GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/hungry-hurting or visit Hungry & Hurting’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/hungryandhurting for additional information.
