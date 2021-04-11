Local housing market to be admired despite pandemic; new apartment complex in development

Even in the pandemic, the housing market in Winona is something to be admired.

Back in December, USA Today listed Winona as the No. 1 destination for homeowners within the state to move to.

The article states that the share of moving homeowners in the state who relocated to Winona in 2020 was 29.8%.

Given what’s in Winona — the universities, manufacturing, local businesses and the recent uptick in telecommuting from home — this is hardly a surprise.

On top of that, Winona has the benefit of providing reasonably-priced housing that would otherwise cost much more in a more densely populated area like the Twin Cities.

Community development specialist Nick Larson described the housing market here in town as a seller’s market, which, by extension, makes it a tight market.

“A lot of the homes that are on the for-sale market could be anywhere from $100,000 to $250,000,” Larson said. “The majority of them have pending sales once the house hits the market; they’re scooped up right away because it’s very hot and very competitive.”