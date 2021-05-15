Local health organizations work to connect with rural communities

Mayo Clinic recently connected with Arcadia residents when it took the steps to hold a COVID-19 vaccination-information event with both English and Spanish information and translators available.

This is one of many times Mayo has taken the chance to connect with rural communities — similar to actions of its neighboring health organizations like Gundersen and Winona Health.

Dr. Bert Hodous, who spoke at the Arcadia event, said that vaccinations are going very well in Trempealeau County because of the connections made between rural communities and county government and local clinics.

He said that town halls, while not very well attended in-person, have helped make this possible as people are able to connect with health officials and learn more about the truth of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a lot more dependence on hearsay,” Hodous said about smaller towns as residents focus more on what other locals say than what the media says.

He says it’s important to make sure people are educated about the pandemic with sources other than media then, because spread could so easily happen in small towns like Arcadia where there are people working close to each other in manufacturing plants.