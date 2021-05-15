Local health organizations work to connect with rural communities

Mayo Clinic recently connected with Arcadia residents when it took the steps to hold a COVID-19 vaccination-information event with both English and Spanish information and translators available.
This is one of many times Mayo has taken the chance to connect with rural communities — similar to actions of its neighboring health organizations like Gundersen and Winona Health.
Dr. Bert Hodous, who spoke at the Arcadia event, said that vaccinations are going very well in Trempealeau County because of the connections made between rural communities and county government and local clinics.
He said that town halls, while not very well attended in-person, have helped make this possible as people are able to connect with health officials and learn more about the truth of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s a lot more dependence on hearsay,” Hodous said about smaller towns as residents focus more on what other locals say than what the media says.
He says it’s important to make sure people are educated about the pandemic with sources other than media then, because spread could so easily happen in small towns like Arcadia where there are people working close to each other in manufacturing plants.
It’s by far not the first time Mayo has connected with Arcadia, as they have a clinic located on the edge of the town.
Winona Health is connecting with its local rural communities also — which includes the 50-mile radius of its service area — through the use of media, social websites, its website, and publications.
Winona Health’s CEO and president Rachelle Schultz said that in rural communities the use of newspapers is especially important, as they are still an often used source of information in lesser populated areas, especially compared to social media and websites when internet access may be difficult.
Shultz said that the radio has also helped the organization spread health information especially during the pandemic, as she has spoken on it weekly about topics such as vaccines and testing.
Winona Health has also partnered with local government, organizations, businesses and educational institutes to help spread the message of good health in smaller communities.
Gundersen is taking steps to connect with rural communities by opening multiple campuses in communities smaller than the organization’s hometown of La Crosse.
Gundersen has spread into communities including Winona in 2019 and 2020, Galesville, Alma, Caledonia and more.
When the Winona campus opened, Gundersen leaders and staff expressed their excitement to the Winona Daily News about being closer to its patients in the city, so they do not have to drive as far for basic treatments.
Gundersen said in a statement this month about connecting with rural communities further during this pandemic, “Thousands of patients have been vaccinated through Gundersen Health System including through many regional clinics in Minnesota as vaccine supply and demand has allowed.
“Collaboration with county health departments including Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha and Winona has proven to be an efficient and effective model for better serving residents of rural communities. This method has also been successfully replicated in other Counties within the Gundersen service area beyond Minnesota into Wisconsin and Iowa,” the organization stated.