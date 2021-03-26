 Skip to main content
Level-3 sex offender relocates into Winona
Jason Michael Cieminski

Cieminski
Jason Michael Cieminski (side profile)

The Winona Police Department has issued a notification regarding the recent move of a level-3 sex offender into the city.

Jason Michael Cieminski, 39, is reported to have moved into the 1800 block of Gilmore Avenue this past Tuesday.

According to the notice from the police department, Cieminski previously engaged in unwanted sexual contact with an unknown adult female by entering her home without permission and sexually assaulting her while she slept.

Cieminski also has a history of window peeping, breaking into homes and stealing women’s underwear, the police department added.

This information is being released pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform communities of a public registrant’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the information is believed to enhance public safety and protection.

Cieminski has served the sentence imposed upon him and the police department said they may not direct where he does or doesn’t live, nor can they direct an interested party where he works or may potentially go to school.

