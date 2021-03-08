Lawsuit settled against Wabasha gym that violated state executive order

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Plainview remained open until a Wabasha County District Court issued a temporary injunction on Dec. 2 and ordered the gym to temporarily close.

In response, Plainview Wellness Center owner Brandon Reiter posted on the gym’s Facebook page, “When people fear the government, you have tyranny. When the government fears the people, you have liberty,” and emphasized that he would not stop fighting.

Reiter also created a GiveSendGo, which raised $16,144 out of a $25,000 goal, to assist with the loss of income from the temporary closure as well as the mounting legal bills.

In the description for the campaign, it states, “Walz and Ellison don’t realize that they aren’t just trying to crush a little business owner, they are going after the people of Minnesota.”

With the expiration of the executive order, the gym has since reopened.

Ellison said Monday that it is every Minnesotans’ responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thanked the businesses that have complied with the governor’s executive orders thus far.