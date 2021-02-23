Island City transitions to solar power

Island City Brewing Company has announced that it is transitioning to 100% solar power.

Through a community solar garden subscription, the brewery is able to make the switch to clean energy without upfront costs or panels on their building.

According to the project’s description, participants are able to benefit from the electricity that is generated by the community solar farm, which is reported to cost less than the price a participant would normally pay on their utility bill.

A primary benefit to this option means “virtually anyone” can go solar and not have to install solar panels on their roof.

The project’s description adds that a financial benefit comes from allowing participating households and businesses to receive net metering credits associated with a renewable energy project that has been installed at a remote location.

It elaborates that these credits are worth as much or close to what a household or business would normally pay in their utility bill.

“For example, every unit (kilowatt-hour or kWh) of electricity generated by the community solar farm will effectively reduce the participant’s power bill, either as a one-for-one kilowatt-hour basis, or as a monetary credits,” the description reads.