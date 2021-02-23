Island City transitions to solar power

Island City Brewing Company has announced that it is transitioning to 100% solar power.
Through a community solar garden subscription, the brewery is able to make the switch to clean energy without upfront costs or panels on their building.
According to the project’s description, participants are able to benefit from the electricity that is generated by the community solar farm, which is reported to cost less than the price a participant would normally pay on their utility bill.
A primary benefit to this option means “virtually anyone” can go solar and not have to install solar panels on their roof.
The project’s description adds that a financial benefit comes from allowing participating households and businesses to receive net metering credits associated with a renewable energy project that has been installed at a remote location.
It elaborates that these credits are worth as much or close to what a household or business would normally pay in their utility bill.
“For example, every unit (kilowatt-hour or kWh) of electricity generated by the community solar farm will effectively reduce the participant’s power bill, either as a one-for-one kilowatt-hour basis, or as a monetary credits,” the description reads.
Douglas Irwin, CEO of Island City, said the business’s decision to transition is a way of expressing its love for Winona.
“Here at ICBC, we love Winona and the beautiful surrounding area,” he said. “What better way to show that than to move towards more sustainable practices whenever possible?”
In a release issued Monday by Impact Power Solutions, it states that breweries use a lot of energy to boil water to make beer, which is described as one of the most energy-intensive processes there is.
By making the switch to 100% solar power, not only is Island City helping the environment, they are also saving on energy costs.
“Craft beer and sustainability go hand in hand,” said Ilan Klages-Mundt, vice president of business development at Impact Power Solutions. “Which is why it’s been so amazing to see the adoption of solar by Minnesota’s craft brewing community.”