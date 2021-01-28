Inside the new Winona Family YMCA

Just across from the locker rooms is the “Family Fun Center,” which notably contains a floor-to-ceiling play structure

“Families can use this space and our child-watch and after-school programs come in here. Before COVID, in our old building, we would rent this out for parties and events and whatnot.”

It’s expected that when COVID restrictions are lifted, the Family Fun Center will be made available to rent for events.

Gymnasium

Up on the second floor of the building is the brand new gymnasium.

“In the gym, we’ve got lines for pickleball, volleyball and basketball. We have the curtain that divides mid-court so we can run dual-programming. We don’t have a designated walking track, but there’s a decent perimeter,” Sobeck said.

In terms of COVID protocols right now, masking is required at all times unless a member is in the shower or the pool. Nine-feet of distance is also expected when people are working out.

“We require reservations during our staffed hours so we can maintain the appropriate number of people in the building,” Sobeck said. “After hours, we have a fewer people, so we don’t worry then.”