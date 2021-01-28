Inside the new Winona Family YMCA

It was a long time coming, but the new $22 million Winona Family YMCA building is finally open to the public.
While the building was initially scheduled to be completed in late October and have an opening of early November, COVID-19 created some setbacks that resulted in the its opening being pushed back.
While the public can now enter the building, Winona Family YMCA CEO Janneke Sobeck admitted there are small elements that still need to be completed.
For starters, the café that will be managed by Unlimited Nutrition is not yet completed, some flooring needs to be installed and clocks need to be hung on the walls.
Other than those small blemishes that will be resolved as time goes on, the building is functional and a testament to the Y’s dedication to the community.
During a tour of the new building, Sobeck highlighted some key areas:
Lobby
Upon walking into the building, visitors are greeted by a massive lobby that grants a panoramic view of the six-lane swimming pool.
So big is the lobby that Sobeck said that gatherings are expected to be held there.
“We have a really nice lobby area. Obviously, right now with COVID, we can’t have big gatherings, but this is going to be a really nice space afterwards,” Sobeck said.
In the southwest corner of the lobby is the entrance to the Y’s daycare, which contains a nursery for children as young as six weeks old as well as toddler and preschool-age sections. It was noted that when children reach 12 years of age, they have the option of volunteering in the area.
Given the space of the room, it can hold five children on each side and three within the infant room. Once restrictions are lifted, those number can rise.
Pool
As mentioned, a prominent fixture of the new building is the six-lane lap pool, which includes a zero-depth entry lane for people with mobility issues and steam room on the pool deck.
“In our previous building, our small pool had about a foot down and then our big pool was a little bit tighter,” Sobeck admitted. “So this is a much safer design in terms of back-boarding people out if we have issues in the pool.”
Locker Rooms and Family Fun Center
Far on the east side of the first floor, the Y has three locker rooms, which include its inclusive locker room for all ages, genders and abilities. This one in particular contains eight individual changing rooms and a lactation room.
Next to the inclusive locker room are the men’s and women’s lockers room, which are 18 plus, Sobeck mentioned.
Just across from the locker rooms is the “Family Fun Center,” which notably contains a floor-to-ceiling play structure
“Families can use this space and our child-watch and after-school programs come in here. Before COVID, in our old building, we would rent this out for parties and events and whatnot.”
It’s expected that when COVID restrictions are lifted, the Family Fun Center will be made available to rent for events.
Gymnasium
Up on the second floor of the building is the brand new gymnasium.
“In the gym, we’ve got lines for pickleball, volleyball and basketball. We have the curtain that divides mid-court so we can run dual-programming. We don’t have a designated walking track, but there’s a decent perimeter,” Sobeck said.
In terms of COVID protocols right now, masking is required at all times unless a member is in the shower or the pool. Nine-feet of distance is also expected when people are working out.
“We require reservations during our staffed hours so we can maintain the appropriate number of people in the building,” Sobeck said. “After hours, we have a fewer people, so we don’t worry then.”
It’s in here where some flooring still needs to be installed, but fortunately it’s near the trim on the walls and is hardly noticeable.
“There were just COVID-related delays either in labor—with teams having to quarantine—or materials being delayed,” Sobeck said. “Ultimately, it was determined that if the building was functional, it could be opened to the public. “
Wellness Center
Just down the hall from the gym is the wellness center.
“In our wellness center, the cardio machines are either spaced out at least nine feet apart or they’re marked off so we can ensure that distance,” Sobeck pointed out. “And then we have our free weights, our 24/7 emergency wall so if people are here working out after-hours and something happens, we have a first-aid kit, AED and a phone, and our two racquetball courts which contain the sound pretty nicely.”
Additional Features
Occupying roughly 17% of the building’s space, Winona Health offers speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy and massage services.
Perks to Upgrading Membership
With the new building, some add-ons have been introduced. One is towel service—which was temporarily paused due to COVID—locker rentals, coffee service that will be managed by Unlimited Nutrition and 24-hour access.
“If people upgrade their access to 24 hours, it’s anyone on that membership unit who is 18 years or older, and that an extra $10 per month per membership unit. That gives you access to the gymnasium, the wellness center and the racquetball, handball courts.”
To apply for financial assistance or become a member of the Winona Family YMCA, interested parties can visit winonaymca.org, call 507-454-1520 or stop by the YMCA at 902 Parks Ave.