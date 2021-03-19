House fire in Fillmore County results in one hospitalized for suspected self-inflicted wound

STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
A report of a house fire in Fillmore County Friday morning resulted in one person being transferred to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be self-inflicted.
According to a statement from Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, authorities were alerted to an “explosion’ and fire at a residence in Bloomfield Township at around 6:29 a.m. Upon deputies’ arrival, the reported residence was engulfed in flames and deemed a total loss.
Authorities said there appeared to be no one in the home, but a subject was located a short distance away on the property.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
As mentioned, the subject had injuries that are believed to be self-inflicted and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital by Mayo 1.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to assist with the fire investigation, the statement reads, and no other person are believed to be involved in the incident.
There is no danger to the public, the sheriff’s office said.
Assisting agencies include the Spring Valley and Ostrander fire department and the Spring Valley Area Ambulance.
Looking north from Grandad Bluff
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Looking south from Grandad Bluff
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Snow covered pumpkins on Losey Boulevard
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Forest Hills Golf Course
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The view west from Grandad Bluff
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
View from Grandads Bluff
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
From Grandad Bluff overlook
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Bluffs
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Queen Anne's lace
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Maple leaves
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oak Grove Cemetery
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oak Grove Cemetery
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
An icy perch
Bill Balmer of rural Sparta waits patiently for a bite Monday on a frozen Swift Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
December 29: Winter storm
Traffic on State Road
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
December 29: Winter storm
Sleding at Van Riper Park in Onalaska
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
December 29: Winter storm
Traffic on Highway 16
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
December 29: Winter storm
Snowplow on State Road
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
December 29: Winter storm
Snowplow onhighway 16
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
December 29: Winter storm
Snowplow onhighway 16
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
December 29: Winter storm
Traffic on Highway 16
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
December 29: Winter storm
Snow covered hedges and Christmas lights
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Taking a winter walk
Archie, a rat terrier, gets walked by his owner Thursday on 31st Street. The New Year’s Day forecast from the National Weather Service calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 28 degrees in La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
December 29: Winter storm
Bus on State Road
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Homemade snow
Snowmakers blanket the slopes at Mt. La Crosse ski area Monday where opening day is scheduled for Friday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Homemade snow
A snowmaker blows out the white stuff at Mt. La Crosse ski area.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Igloo fun
Silvia Reich, 8, spends time in the igloo she and her brother, Eli, 10, built in the backyard of their home in the town of Shelby, by making a pile of snow and hallowing it out. “It’s always warmer in here than outside,” said Reich.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Igloo fun
Silvia Reich, 8, and her brother Eli, 10, head into their backyard igloo at their home in the Town of Shelby. The siblings built the igloo in January and have been playing in it ever since.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chippewa Valley Snowfall
The Chippewa Valley saw significant snowfall Thursday leading into Friday, causing road conditions to be hazardous for travelers.
PARKER REED, Chippewa Herald
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!