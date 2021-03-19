House fire in Fillmore County results in one hospitalized for suspected self-inflicted wound

A report of a house fire in Fillmore County Friday morning resulted in one person being transferred to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be self-inflicted.

According to a statement from Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, authorities were alerted to an “explosion’ and fire at a residence in Bloomfield Township at around 6:29 a.m. Upon deputies’ arrival, the reported residence was engulfed in flames and deemed a total loss.

Authorities said there appeared to be no one in the home, but a subject was located a short distance away on the property.

As mentioned, the subject had injuries that are believed to be self-inflicted and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital by Mayo 1.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to assist with the fire investigation, the statement reads, and no other person are believed to be involved in the incident.

There is no danger to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

Assisting agencies include the Spring Valley and Ostrander fire department and the Spring Valley Area Ambulance.

