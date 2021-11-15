House Capital Investment Committee makes stop in Winona

The State House of Representatives’ Capital Investment Committee came to Winona as part of its fourth bonding tour of the year last week.

During the visit, the committee heard various presentations for funding at the Kryzsko Ballroom on the Winona State University campus.

WSU, the Winona Port Authority, Minnesota State College Southeast, the City of Preston, and the City of Caledonia all presented pitches to the committee.

WSU’s presentation was requesting funding for the design of CECIL, the Center for Interdisciplinary Collaboration, Engagement & Learning, which would take the place of Gildemeister and Watkins Halls. CECIL would house the computer science, mathematics and statistics and art and design majors, as well as the TRIO program which “provides an equitable and inclusive space to help students who are first-generation, low-income, or have a documented disability reach graudation.”

WSU also requested funds for its LESS, or Leading Energy Savings & Sustainability project. This project would install solar panels on six buildings across campus as well as replace 21,000 light fixtures with LED technology.

The Winona Port Authority pitched a project that would gain funding for the Mississippi Riverfront Connections. This would include improvements on accessibility, improvements to docks, and the removal of rail storage.

MSC SE requested funds for upgrades to both its Winona and Red Wing campuses. The Winona campus will use the funds to replace its roof which needs a complete renovation. The Red Wing campus will use the funds to change its classroom doors which swing into the main hallway, the walls between classrooms, the HVAC system, and the lighting and restrooms.

The City of Preston requested funding for the continued funding of its state veterans home. The state has already committed to funding of this project.

Preston's second request was for funding on a Blufflands State Trail extension. The extension would connect Forestville State Park, along with the city of Forestville, to the Root River and the Harmony Valley-Preston State Trails.

The last presentation came from the city of Caledonia requesting funding for a joint fire and ambulance station.

The committee, headed by Rep. Fue Lee, will reconvene at the end of January to begin the process of reviewing all of the projects and deciding on a ruling for which projects will get funding.

