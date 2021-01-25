Homicide under investigation by Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin DOJ

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice are investigating a homicide that occurred in rural Nelson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, authorities received an emergency call at 9 p.m. from a man who claimed to have shot and killed a woman at a residence near Nelson.

Deputies responded to the reported scene and found a deceased adult female. The caller, an adult male, was also at the scene, the release states, and has subsequently taken into custody.

A teenager was reported to be at the scene as well, but they were unharmed in the incident.

The incident is considered isolated and contained, the sheriff’s office stated, and the public is not at risk.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.

Assisting agencies include the Buffalo County Coroner’s Office, Buffalo County Human Services, Buffalo County Victim Witness Coordinator, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

