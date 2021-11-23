Gather Everyone Together Thanksgiving Dinner set

The 15th annual Thanksgiving Dinner is free for all members of the Galesville, Ettrick and Trempealeau community and their families.

The dinner, which will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, will be in honor of committee member Sandy Hilton, who died in October. Sandy was instrumental in founding this event.

This year's dinner will be carry-out only, featuring a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings, prepared by Serves You Right. Meals can be picked up at Galesville Middle School, 19650 Prairie Ridge Lane, Galesville. Delivery is available for homebound individuals; to arrange delivery, call 608-534-6118 no later than 8pm on Wednesday, Nov. 24. No calls will be taken on Thanksgiving Day.

If you have additional questions or are interested in volunteering, call Doreen Backler at 608-534-6118 or Marilyn Heinz at 608-385-4211.

The event committee is looking for any individuals/groups who would like to take over this worthwhile event and continue it into the future.

