Fire in bluffs caused by brush/grass igniting; cause of ignition unknown

A fire up in the bluffs Tuesday night is reported to have been caused by some brush and grass igniting. However, what caused the ignition is still unknown.

According to the Winona Fire Department, at 7:25 p.m., they were called to the hillside just above Bluffside Park for a report of a fire.

While en route, a page for all off-duty and part-time personnel was sent out, with multiple teams and agencies assisting.

Wildland tools and pump-bags were used to contain and extinguish the fire, the department said, and the area was clear by 10:30 p.m.

About an hour later at 11:32 p.m., the fire department reported they were called back to the area after the blaze had rekindled, but the situation was resolved shortly thereafter.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

