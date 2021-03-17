Fire calls for March 10-16: Vehicle catches fire while parked in garage; no structural damage found

The fire department said the initial body of the fire was knocked down using a Class-A foam. Further assistance then arrived, which brought tools, to open the hood, and a thermal imaging camera. After the fire inside the hood was fully extinguished, the thermal imaging camera was used to check the ceiling of the garage for heat or fire extension. None was found. A ladder was also used to check the crawl space for heat or fire extension, of which there was none as well.

The owner of the vehicle admitted they don’t drive the vehicle often and usually only start the car and drive it once a month. They said when they started the vehicle this particular time, they heard a loud pop and noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. They subsequently exited the vehicle and called for help.

The vehicle was pulled from the garage by a tow truck and the owner was able to remove some personal items before the vehicle was taken from the property.

10:14 p.m.: Firefighters were called to Orrin Street for a report of an oil spill stemming from a motor vehicle accident. Absorbent was spread over the spill, the fire department said.

Monday, March 15:

