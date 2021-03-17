Fire calls for March 10-16: Vehicle catches fire while parked in garage; no structural damage found

Winona Fire
Wednesday, March 10:
3 emergency medical service calls.
7:31 p.m.: A malfunctioning alarm indicating heat detection was reported in the 100 block of West Broadway. Upon their arrival, firefighters were unable to find a lockbox with a key so they entered the structure through a window. A walkthrough showed no signs of a fire.
A key holder later arrived to grant fire personnel access to the boiler room, where they found the alarm panel that indicated the cause of the alarm was coming from the “boy scout room.” The active detector was soon found and no problems were found in the room. The alarm was subsequently reset.
Thursday, March 11:
4 emergency medical service calls
10:15 a.m.: Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Mankato Avenue for a report of a possible semi-truck fire. Personnel arrived to find the semi not smoking or on fire.
The driver stated the engine started knocking and then ran away, creating a large amount of smoke. Thermal imaging cameras were used to check the engine and passenger compartment for hot spots and the truck was subsequently towed.
1:25 p.m.: Firefighters were called to the 800 block of West Howard Street to assist with a fluid cleanup after a motor vehicle accident.
Friday, March 12:
3 emergency medical service calls
12:23 p.m.: Firefighters assisted with the removal of people from a stalled elevator in the 200 block of West Mark Street. The elevator was found to be stalled on the first floor, which personnel were able to open.
On-scene maintenance stated they would contact an elevator repair company and would shut down power to the elevator for the time-being.
4:45 p.m.: Firefighters were called out to the 400 block of East Second Street to assist with the clean-up of gas that had leaked from a vehicle.
Saturday, March 13:
4 emergency medical service calls
7:17 p.m.: A dumpster fire was reported in the 100 block of West Broadway. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the fire to be occurring in a parking lot and found no potential for exposure after sizing it up.
A one-and-three-quarter-inch hand line was laid to extinguish the fire and salvage and overhaul were conducted. Contact was subsequently made with the property owner.
10:13 p.m.: A vehicle fire was reported at Gilmore Avenue and Cummings Street. Firefighters arrived to find a pickup truck on the shoulder with visible flames emanating from under its hood. All occupants were out of the vehicle and standing on the side of the road, the fire department said.
A dry chemical was used to extinguish the flames and the hood was subsequently opened so further overhaul could be performed. According to the driver, they noticed smoke coming from the engine and pulled over. They noticed the flames shortly thereafter.
Firefighters determined the fire was the result of some leaking fluid that had made its way to the heated exterior of the engine and ignited. The engine compartment appeared to be cool and firefighters determined there was no further risk of fire.
The driver said they would have the vehicle towed personally
Sunday, March 14:
5 emergency medical service calls
6:43 p.m.: Firefighters were called to the 100 block of East Fourth Street for a report of an active alarm. Upon their arrival, the alarm annunciator stated the cause of the alarm was coming from the third floor.
Upon further inspection, personnel discovered the cause of the alarm was some burnt food and used fans to ventilate the floor. On-site maintenance said they would finish clearing the floor and reset the alarm.
3:32 p.m.: A vehicle fire was reported in the 600 block of West Broadway. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the fire was coming from within a garage, and stretched a hand line to the structure. Further inspection revealed the fire was coming from the engine compartment of a vehicle and had burned through the hood.
The fire department said the initial body of the fire was knocked down using a Class-A foam. Further assistance then arrived, which brought tools, to open the hood, and a thermal imaging camera. After the fire inside the hood was fully extinguished, the thermal imaging camera was used to check the ceiling of the garage for heat or fire extension. None was found. A ladder was also used to check the crawl space for heat or fire extension, of which there was none as well.
The owner of the vehicle admitted they don’t drive the vehicle often and usually only start the car and drive it once a month. They said when they started the vehicle this particular time, they heard a loud pop and noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. They subsequently exited the vehicle and called for help.
The vehicle was pulled from the garage by a tow truck and the owner was able to remove some personal items before the vehicle was taken from the property.
10:14 p.m.: Firefighters were called to Orrin Street for a report of an oil spill stemming from a motor vehicle accident. Absorbent was spread over the spill, the fire department said.
Monday, March 15:
2 emergency medical service calls
5:10 p.m.: Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Glenview Road for a report of a gas leak. Personnel arrived on scene and found all readings to be normal. The homeowner was reported to have shut off the gas riser valve and firefighters remained on scene until personnel from Xcel Energy arrived.
Tuesday, March 16:
1 emergency medical service call.