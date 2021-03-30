 Skip to main content
Fire at senior living facility displaces residents
Fire at senior living facility displaces residents

Fire at Brookdale Senior Living

The fire at Brookedale Senior Living displaced all residents, who were moved to another facility. The Winona Fire Department said no one was injured and that the cause is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Office. 

A fire at Brookdale Senior Living in the 800 block of East Belleview Street Tuesday morning resulted in all residents being evacuated from the building and transferred to another facility.

According to Winona police, the fire was reported at 6:48 a.m. and firefighters were on scene for approximately two hours before the fire was said to be extinguished

No residents were injured in the fire and a cause is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Winona Fire Department said.   

