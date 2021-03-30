Fire at senior living facility displaces residents

A fire at Brookdale Senior Living in the 800 block of East Belleview Street Tuesday morning resulted in all residents being evacuated from the building and transferred to another facility.

According to Winona police, the fire was reported at 6:48 a.m. and firefighters were on scene for approximately two hours before the fire was said to be extinguished

No residents were injured in the fire and a cause is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Winona Fire Department said.

