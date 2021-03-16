Farmers Market approved to set up shop for season, commended for persevering in pandemic

Despite there being some uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, City Council has given approval for the Winona Farmers Market to make use of Main Street, north of Second Street and a portion of Levee Park for 2021.

Save for two dates where the space will be occupied by Steamboat Days and Big Muddy on June 19 and Sept. 4, respectively, the market will have use of the areas for the duration of the season.

In the license agreement presented to the council, it states the duration for which the market will have use of the mentioned properties will go from May 1 to Oct. 31.

As expected, sanitation of the site will be handled by the market for the duration of the license agreement.

Councilmember Michelle Alexander said she was pleased to see the Farmers Market returning and being able to endure during the pandemic.

“I know a lot of people depend on them,” Alexander said. “I’m just so pleased that we’re getting back to some normal activities, maybe with less restrictions.”

Mayor Scott Sherman echoed Alexander by commending the Farmers Market and emphasized its importance to Winona.

“It’s sorely needed by the community and they’ve done a phenomenal job,” Sherman said.

