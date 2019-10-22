{{featured_button_text}}

The Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center invites people to trick-or-treat 30 feet off the ground, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Center in Lanesboro, Minn.

The wooden and wire outdoor ropes course will be decorated for Halloween and end with a zip line, open to children ages 6 to 10. Participants also will be able to warm up by a fire with hot chocolate and s’mores once they’re back at ground level.

Cost is $25 per person; to register, go to eagle-bluff.org/events.

