The Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center invites people to trick-or-treat 30 feet off the ground, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Center in Lanesboro, Minn.
The wooden and wire outdoor ropes course will be decorated for Halloween and end with a zip line, open to children ages 6 to 10. Participants also will be able to warm up by a fire with hot chocolate and s’mores once they’re back at ground level.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Cost is $25 per person; to register, go to eagle-bluff.org/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.