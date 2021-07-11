Data corrections show increase in Winona County’s vaccination rate

While the world may be opening up, Winona County is still focusing on trying to stop further spread of COVID-19.

Since the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Winona County, 25,838 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — about 57.7% of the county’s population 12 years old or older, as of Wednesday.

Overall, this is about 50.9% of the county’s total population.

Meanwhile, about 24,900 people, or 55.6% of the county’s population 12 years and older, have received a full vaccination series.

An increase of vaccination coverage rate of people over 16 years old in the county — from 58.4% on July 2 with at least one dose to 59.6% vaccinated on July 8 — was noted by county public health officials Friday.

In a press release, they explained that the increase was due to “county assignment corrections.”

These changes do not change the state’s overall data.

