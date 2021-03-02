 Skip to main content
Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips on recent string of vehicle/home vandalism
Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips on recent string of vehicle/home vandalism

After a string of vandalism inflicted to windows of houses and vehicles across the city, Winona Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to criminal charges for those responsible.

According to the Winona Police Department, the incidents typically involve sling shot marbles. Early reports from police stated the projectiles could have originated from a pellet gun.

This past weekend saw a massive spike in these kinds of occurrences, with reports coming in from all over Winona.

Courtesy of Winona police, as of Monday morning, the incidents came in from:

  • 150 block of East Fifth Street
  • 250 block of East Seventh Street
  • 600 block of West Twelfth Street
  • 1700 block of West Fifth Street
  • 1500 block of West Fifth Street
  • 300 block of West Ninth Street
  • 50 block of East Seventh Street
  • 400 block of East Seventh Street
  • 1200 block of West Fifth Street

In each occurrence, the vehicles impacted were parked on the street.

Police said callers with information can remain anonymous and direct any useful tips they have to the Winona Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 507-457-6530.

