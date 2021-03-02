Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips on recent string of vehicle/home vandalism

After a string of vandalism inflicted to windows of houses and vehicles across the city, Winona Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to criminal charges for those responsible.

According to the Winona Police Department, the incidents typically involve sling shot marbles. Early reports from police stated the projectiles could have originated from a pellet gun.

This past weekend saw a massive spike in these kinds of occurrences, with reports coming in from all over Winona.

Courtesy of Winona police, as of Monday morning, the incidents came in from:

150 block of East Fifth Street

250 block of East Seventh Street

600 block of West Twelfth Street

1700 block of West Fifth Street

1500 block of West Fifth Street

300 block of West Ninth Street

50 block of East Seventh Street

400 block of East Seventh Street

1200 block of West Fifth Street

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In each occurrence, the vehicles impacted were parked on the street.

Police said callers with information can remain anonymous and direct any useful tips they have to the Winona Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 507-457-6530.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.