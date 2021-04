A motor vehicle crash in Fountain City on Hwy. 35 has resulted in all traffic being redirected to County Road YY and STH 88.

Authorities said a semi-truck was involved in the crash and two individuals are believed to have been injured.

As of 3:30 p.m., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said all units were still on scene and that more information would be made available later in the day.

