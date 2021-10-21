Cops and Kids Day in Winona Oct. 23

The Winona Police Department is sponsoring a "Cops and Kids Day" Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East End Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro St.
The event is free for all ages.
Activities include meeting officers and K9 units, seeing squad cars, bike registration, games and prizes.
Lunch and snacks will be provided free of charge while supplies last.
