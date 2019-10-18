{{featured_button_text}}

The Cochrane-Fountain City High School Drama Club's latest play, "Get Smart," will be performed at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 in the auditorium of the Cochrane-Fountain City High School.

The play features the bumbling Maxwell Smart and his sidekick, Agent 99, as they battle the sinister organization, KAOS, whose criminals plan to blow up the Statue of Liberty.

