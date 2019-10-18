The Cochrane-Fountain City High School Drama Club's latest play, "Get Smart," will be performed at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 in the auditorium of the Cochrane-Fountain City High School.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The play features the bumbling Maxwell Smart and his sidekick, Agent 99, as they battle the sinister organization, KAOS, whose criminals plan to blow up the Statue of Liberty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.