City to apply for state grant to preserve and maintain historic properties

The Winona City Council approved applying for a grant that will educate and provide outreach to residents with properties that are considered historic.

Through the Certified Local Government Grant, property maintenance can be provided as well as preventing demolition by neglect, which is a process of allowing a structure to deteriorate to a point where demolition is necessary.

As part of the education process, building owners have the choice of being informed of options for financing improvements to their building.

The application can also include analysis of local funding options, addressing deficiencies and improvements to the Downtown Revolving Loan Fund, as well as analysis of state and federal resources that may be better utilized.

In the motion presented to the council, it is mentioned that an expert on demolition by neglect will be involved in the review of the final outcomes “to ensure they are productively ‘filling the gap’ for owners of historic properties.”

The expected costs are a total of $14,000, with $10,000 being paid by grants and $4,000 being paid with city-matching funds.

The motion passed Monday with unanimous approval.

