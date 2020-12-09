City provides update on emerald ash borer infestation; estimates that all ash trees will be gone within 8 years

The city provided an update this week on how it’s combating the invasive emerald ash borer species that is infecting ash trees throughout the community.
In the update, it was established that the city began combating emerald ash borer in 2012-13, which is when the species is reported to have migrated here.
At that time, there were around 3,000 ash trees in the area, which accounted for 23% of Winona’s urban forest population.
The city states that its initial goal was to remove roughly one-third of the infected trees, inject another one-third to fight emerald ash borer and let the remaining third die from emerald ash borer.
It was decided that by injecting only one-third, the city would reduce the work-load on the tree department and “reduce the aesthetic impact of the sudden loss of 3,000 trees.”
Currently, the city stated, there are 876 protected trees in Winona and 485 that need to be removed.
In 2020, around 12% of the city’s urban forest population is ash, the city stated, which is considered a positive development; over 500 trees have been replanted to repopulate the city’s canopy over the last eight years.
The trees that have been transplanted in place of the original ash trees—like sycamore, London plane, red bud and chestnut—are said to be native to the area and have been thriving well.
Due to this development—as well as budgetary concerns—the city stopped injecting ash trees this year.
It is predicted that all ash trees will be removed if the city does not inject them for eight years. A noticeable aesthetic difference is not expected, but there are specific areas residents might notice; Huff Street between the two lakes is mostly ash and 60% of Windom Park is ash, as well.
The city admitted this is not an ideal situation, but the cost to upkeep ash trees is considered “irresponsible” given the present time.
Councilmember at-large Paul Schollmeier inquired if the city could continue to inject specific ash trees that make up the tree population of certain areas, namely Sinclair Park, to avoid a sudden and noticeable aesthetic change.
While Chris Kramer with the tree department mused Schollmeier’s request as an option, he warned that, as the city’s contact shrinks, it will become more difficult to get a deal on injections.
“The previous contract went for around $5 an inch (for) injections,” Kramer said. “With smaller contracts, we’re not going to pull that company out of the cities. We’ll be looking at closer to $10 an inch.”
City manager Steve Sarvi added that while the injection of ash trees has been removed from the city’s budget, there is a possibility for $40,000 to be allocated to the treatment of ash tree when the Winona City Council meets to approve the 2021 city budget.
Residents with ash trees on or near their property—who may be concerned the trees will be taken away—have been assured that they can treat them themselves, if they so wish.
“If a tree stays healthy, we’re not going to cut down a healthy tree,” Kramer said. “We’re going to be so busy with the dead ones that it will be irrelevant to us.”
