City provides update on emerald ash borer infestation; estimates that all ash trees will be gone within 8 years

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Due to this development—as well as budgetary concerns—the city stopped injecting ash trees this year.

It is predicted that all ash trees will be removed if the city does not inject them for eight years. A noticeable aesthetic difference is not expected, but there are specific areas residents might notice; Huff Street between the two lakes is mostly ash and 60% of Windom Park is ash, as well.

The city admitted this is not an ideal situation, but the cost to upkeep ash trees is considered “irresponsible” given the present time.

Councilmember at-large Paul Schollmeier inquired if the city could continue to inject specific ash trees that make up the tree population of certain areas, namely Sinclair Park, to avoid a sudden and noticeable aesthetic change.

While Chris Kramer with the tree department mused Schollmeier’s request as an option, he warned that, as the city’s contact shrinks, it will become more difficult to get a deal on injections.

“The previous contract went for around $5 an inch (for) injections,” Kramer said. “With smaller contracts, we’re not going to pull that company out of the cities. We’ll be looking at closer to $10 an inch.”