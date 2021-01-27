City Hall to reopen to public next Monday

After being closed to the public for nearly a year, City Hall will reopen to the public this coming Monday, the city announced in a release Wednesday.

City Hall closed in March 2020 amid growing COVID-19 concerns. At that time, all city facilities were closed to the public until further notice. Since then, facilities have begun to reopen in some capacity

While the building will be open for walk-ins, visitors are encouraged to continue conducting business and make appointments virtually and by phone whenever possible.

Winona City Council meetings will continue to be held via Zoom and streamed live on HBC and Facebook, with their recordings being made available on the city’s website, Facebook and YouTube shortly after they end.

Other public boards and commissions also will continue to meet via Zoom.

The city is asking for visitors not to come to City Hall if they feel ill or have knowingly been exposed to COVID-19. They’re asked to limit their time in the building to 15 minutes, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Any appointment expected to last longer than 15 minutes will require a visitor to sign in.